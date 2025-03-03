Carolyn Bailey Champion, community leader and manager of Dr. Champion’s Pharmacy, passes away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Carolyn Bailey Champion, community leader, civil rights advocate, and wife of beloved Dr. Champion, has passed away.

In addition to her legacy as the business manager and support system of Dr. Champion’s Pharmacy, Carolyn Bailey Champion was also the daughter of the original owners of the Lorraine Motel, now an integral part of the Civil Rights Museum.

Champion was a mainstay at the historic pharmacy, always seen behind the counter; family took to social media to honor her legacy and announce her passing:

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of our matriarch and the wife of late Dr. Charles A. Champion, Mrs. Carolyn Bailey Champion,” the family said in a statement. “We mourn her departure but celebrate her incredible life and legacy. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.”