NASHVILLE – Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, December 31, free bus rides will be available on WeGo Public Transit bus routes, and service on 17 routes will be extended until 2:30 a.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022. The WeGo Star special event train will also be available on New Year’s Eve as a safe ride for those celebrating the new year. Masks are required onboard all WeGo vehicles.

WeGo Bus Service (Sunday/Holiday service until 11:15 p.m., additional service begins at 12:45 a.m.)

WeGo will operate Sunday/Holiday bus service until 11:15 p.m. Customer Care personnel will be available to assist customers from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. All buses will operate on detours through Downtown but will resume regular routing once out of the downtown area. Additional service from downtown only will begin after the event on the following bus routes departing from WeGo Central at 12:45 a.m., 1:30 a.m., and 2:30 a.m.

3 – West End/White Bridge 14 – Whites Creek 22 – Bordeaux 50 – Charlotte

4 – Shelby 17 – 12th Ave South 23 – Dickerson 52 – Nolensville

5 – West End/Bellevue 18 – Airport 29 – Jefferson 55 – Murfreesboro

7 – Hillsboro 19 – Herman 34 – Opry Mills 56 – Gallatin Pike

8 – 8th Avenue South

A detailed schedule of bus operations for the evening is available on WeGoTransit.com.

Park & Rides are available outside of Downtown and accessible by the select late night routes at the following locations:

Vanderbilt University parking lots on Natchez Trace (Route 3)

parking lots on Natchez Trace (Route 3) Bellevue Park & Ride (Route 5)

(Route 5) Dollar General at Hickory Plaza (Route 52)

at Hickory Plaza (Route 52) Hickory Hollow Global Mall at The Crossings (Route 55)

at The Crossings (Route 55) Madison Square behind Job Billiards (Route 56)

WeGo Service to Event (6:15 p.m. – 2:15 a.m.)

Effective 6:15 p.m., WeGo will operate a free bus exclusively between Broadway and the concert/fireworks at Bicentennial Mall. A stop will be located on 7th Avenue North between Commerce Street and Broadway and at Bicentennial Mall on James Robertson Parkway between 6th and 7th Avenues. These buses will run a continuous loop between 7th Avenue North and the Bicentennial Mall for event goers, leaving approximately every 10 minutes until 2:15 a.m.

New Year’s Eve Train (arrives at Riverfront at 8 p.m., departs at 1:30 a.m.)

An allotment of 670 tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m. Round-trip tickets cost $15 plus a $2 processing fee and are available for purchase at ticketsnashville.com. Tickets will be on sale until 24 hours prior to departure or until they are sold out, whichever comes first. Children age 4 and younger will not need a ticket to board; however, they will be required to sit in a parent’s lap.

-more-

The New Year’s Eve train schedule is as follows:

Lebanon Station 7:00 p.m.

Hamilton Springs Station 7:07 p.m.

Martha Station 7:13 p.m.

Mt. Juliet Station 7:22 p.m.

Hermitage Station 7:30 p.m.

Donelson Station 7:37 p.m.

Upon arrival at Riverfront Station, buses will be available to take customers directly to Bicentennial Mall.

For the Star’s return trip, buses will load on James Robertson between 6th and 7th Avenues and will proceed directly to Riverfront Station between midnight and 1 a.m. WeGo staff will be on hand to assist and direct passengers. The Star will depart at 1:30 a.m.

Weekday WeGo Star tickets and passes are not accepted on the New Year’s Eve train. Folding chairs will be allowed onboard. Any items that will not fit underneath the seat, such as bikes and wagons, are not permitted on the train. Coolers of any size are not permitted on the train or at the event. All personal items are subject to search. See the house rules for additional information.

Anyone needing special accommodations to board should call 615-862-5950 prior to their trip.

For detailed bus service information, please consult the route schedules on our website at WeGoTransit.com. Customers can also check one of the mobile real-time information tools such as Google Transit or the Transit App or contact Customer Care at 615-862-5950.

# # #