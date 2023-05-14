CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Yancy Villa, the 2022-23 recipient of the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA) Tennessee Artist Fellowship, will present a free public artist lecture on May 18 at the Frist Art Museum in Nashville.

Villa is an interdisciplinary artist and civic design consultant from Memphis, Tennessee whose work focuses on creating social engagement. Her work has appeared in mediums ranging from visual art and activism to performance art and urban planning.

The CECA Tennessee Artist Fellowship celebrates contemporary art to support the continued creative work of exceptional Tennessee artists. Unlike other fellowships, nominations and applications from artists are not solicited. A committee of Austin Peay State University faculty compiles a list of outstanding artists from across the state and selects the fellowship recipient. Through the generous support of CECA, an artist receives $5,000 to aid in the creation of new artwork and additional funding for an artist lecture. Yancy Villa was announced as the 2022-23 recipient in November 2022.

The lecture will take place from 6-7 p.m. May 18 at the Frist Art Museum’s auditorium. The event is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-seat basis.

To learn more about Villa, visit her website or follow her on Instagram @yancyart.

For more information on the CECA Tennessee Artist Fellowship, please contact Dr. Andrea Spofford, interim director of CECA, at spofforda@apsu.edu.

To stay informed of upcoming CECA events, including Villa’s upcoming artist talk, please visit www.apsu.edu/ceca or follow CECA on social media.