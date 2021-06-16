CeCe Winans, Luke Combs, and Priscilla Block, among Nashville Superspeedway’s June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend special guests

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Twelve-time Grammy winner CeCe Winans, multi-platinum award winning country superstar Luke Combs, and Music City rising stars Priscilla Block and Brandon Lay will be featured as part of Nashville Superspeedway’s dignitaries and entertainment during the upcoming June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, track officials announced today.

CeCe Winans, a lauded gospel singer with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame and more than 5 million records sold, will deliver the invocation on Sunday, June 20, representing Nashville Life Church, prior to the inaugural, sold out “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN.)

Luke Combs, who The New York Times calls, “the most promising and influential new country start of the last five years,” will serve as the grand marshal for the “Ally 400,” the first NASCAR Cup Series race in Nashville Superspeedway’s history and the first in Middle Tennessee in 37 years. The Asheville, N.C., native is a multi-platinum, ACM, CMA, CMT and Billboard Music Award-winning artist who continues to top the charts with 11 consecutive No. 1 singles, including his most recent, the Platinum-certified “Forever After All.” The reigning 2019 and 2020 CMA Male Vocalist of the Year will return to the stage this fall for his massive headline arena tour, featuring a special new in-the-round stage design, and will perform his first headline stadium show at Boone, N.C.’s Kidd Brewer Stadium on Sept. 4.

Priscilla Block, a 25-year-old social media sensation, will sing the national anthem before the “Ally 400.” Block’s debut single, “Just About Over You,” has reached the top 40 in country airplay charts after it was crowd-funded by thousands of her fans on TikTok. After the song’s success, Block was signed by Universal Music Group Nashville’s Mercury Division in September 2020.

As previously announced, Chris Janson, a Grand Ole Opry member and popular singer of hits “Buy Me A Boat,“Good Vibes,” “Done,” and “Fix a Drink,” will perform an on-track pre-race concert at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20 before the “Ally 400.”

Country music legend John Anderson, who has produced almost two dozen studio albums and more than 40 charted singles, including top hits “Straight Tequila Night,” “Swingin,” and “Money in the Bank,” will join Janson on stage during his pre-race show on Sunday.

Brandon Lay, a Jackson, Tenn., native and EMI Records Nashville singer/songwriter, will perform the national anthem prior to the “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 19 (2:30 p.m. CT, June 18-20, 2021 Race Weekend Media Information NBCSN). Lay’s top singles include “Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers,” “Yada, Yada, Yada,” and “For My Money.”He has toured with acts such as Kenny Chesney, Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell and Old Dominion.

Brenna Bone won the recent “NASHCAR Superstar” Sweepstakes fan vote and will sing the national anthem prior to the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 18 (7p.m. CT, FS1). This singer/songwriter, made her way to Nashville from her hometown of Erie, Pennsylvania, and has just released her newest single “Want It Like That” across all streaming platforms.

Tickets are available for the “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. Fans can order tickets for the June 18-19 events by visiting NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com or calling 866-RACE-TIX.