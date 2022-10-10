National–This month, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs joins the Office of Disability Employment Policy in celebrating the 77th anniversary of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. NDEAM celebrates the contributions of America’s workers with disabilities, past and present, and showcases supportive, inclusive employment policies and practices. This year’s theme is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.”

In his Presidential Proclamation for NDEAM, President Biden stated that his Administration’s Labor Department is protecting the rights of workers with disabilities in the private sector, cracking down on employers who discriminate, and ending the unfair use of sub-minimum wages. As the President declared, “This month, let us acknowledge workers with disabilities who make our communities, our economy, and our Nation stronger. Let us continue the legacy of generations of disability rights activists who have fought for equal employment opportunities, integrated workplaces, and equal pay for equal work. Let us deliver the promise of America to all Americans.”

OFCCP enforces Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended, and works to ensure that workers with disabilities have equal opportunity in the workplace. In September, OFCCP filed a lawsuit against a federal contractor after an investigation found that the employer allegedly fired an employee with a disability for having a disability and requesting a reasonable accommodation. For more information on this case, and to read the lawsuit, visit OFCCP’s News Releases webpage.

As part of its efforts to advance equal opportunity for people with disabilities, OFCCP provides federal contractors with technical assistance and guidance on their anti-discrimination and affirmative action obligations under the law. The agency also provides contractors with assistance in analyzing their utilization of individuals with disabilities against the aspirational goal established by OFCCP that at least seven percent of the workforce comprises persons with disabilities.

The initiatives to promote disability inclusion and reasonable accommodations at work include:

Resources for Recruitment and Hiring of Qualified Individuals with Disabilities – Federal contractors can visit OFCCP’s webpage for resources for Recruitment and Hiring of Qualified Individuals with Disabilities. These resources can help federal contractors expand their access to qualified individuals with disabilities.

Section 503 Best Practices and FAQs for Federal Contractors – As a part of OFCCP's ongoing efforts to support federal contractor compliance with Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act regulations, the agency provides best practices and frequently asked questions to assist contractors in meeting their equal employment and affirmative action obligations.

Reasonable Accommodation Pocket Card – The Reasonable Accommodation Pocket Card helps applicants, employees, and other interested parties understand the process for requesting a reasonable accommodation.

At OFCCP, we protect workers, promote equal employment opportunity, and enforce the law. OFCCP encourages contractors to observe NDEAM by following the 31 Days of NDEAM initiative and by joining Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, the Office of Disability Employment Policy, and Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability Employment Policy Taryn Williams on October 13, 2022 at 10:00AM (EDT) as they host an Employer Chat on Workplace Mental Health and Well-Being. You can find additional initiatives for NDEAM, including posters in English and Spanish at the “Learn More” link below.