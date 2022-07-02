Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) — Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health and addiction services, is excited to announce that Dr. Blas Villalobos, chief executive officer for Centerstone’s Military Services, has been selected to participate in the George W. Bush Institute’s 2022 Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program.

A first-of-its-kind initiative, the Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program is designed for individuals who serve United States veterans and who are motivated to broaden their skillsets, knowledge, and influence across the country. Throughout the five-month program (June to October), 50 participants from around the nation meet in Dallas and Washington, D.C. with a variety of distinguished experts in veteran transition and leadership development. Participants are selected after a rigorous application and review process.

They include academic, business, community, and government leaders, members of veteran-serving nonprofits, government and active and reserve military service members. Each participant joins the program with a personal leadership project, which allows them to implement what they learn in the program in service of improving veteran outcomes across the United States.

“I am humbled and grateful to the George W. Bush Institute for the opportunity to be part of its Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program,” said Villalobos. “Collaboration is vital to making an impact in the lives of those we serve. This unique program gives me the opportunity to partner with other passionate, determined, like-minded leaders nationwide as Centerstone’s Military Services continues delivering care that changes people’s lives.” As chief executive officer for Centerstone’s Military Services, Villalobos leads the organization’s delivery of mental health and substance use disorder services to veterans, active duty military personnel, and military families. He also oversees partnerships with other military-friendly organizations, including Wounded Warrior Project and Cohen Veterans Network. Villalobos is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served honorably from 1999 to 2003. He holds doctorate and master’s degrees in social work from the University of Southern California.