Chicago, IL—Sheila R. Brown, DDS, MEd, was elected as the twenty-first Area Director of the Central Area of The Links, Incorporated at the 47th convening of their members at the Central Area Conference. Held at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Chicago, the delegates representing 72 chapters in the Area, ratified Dr. Brown’s ascension from Area Vice Director to Area Director. Before completing her four-year term as Area Vice Director, Dr. Brown served four years as the Central Area Treasurer.

Brown, a Chicago native, is a proud graduate of Johnson C. Smith University with a B.S. in Biology and Texas Southern University, where she received her Master’s in Education. Dr. Brown completed her dental studies at the University of Michigan. Since 1987, Dr. Brown has run her own successful dental practice in the South Loop, focusing on general dentistry with an emphasis in cosmetics and comprehensive care.

The 87th President of the National Dental Association (NDA), Dr. Brown’s contributions have been historic. Brown cultivated the relationship between the NDA and The Links, Incorporated, ultimately leading to a memorandum of understanding resulting in an oral health initiative designed to inform and educate the public on the importance of good oral health. Dr. Brown has since been inducted into the American College of Dentists and serves on the Johnson C. Smith University Board of Trustees. Her additional community involvement includes: the Lincoln Dental Society of Illinois, Sonar Study Club, Seattle Study Club, Board of Directors for Life Directions of Chicago, Board of Directors for the Bernie Mac Foundation and advisory boards for both the Gateway Foundation and Kennedy King College.

Dr. Brown, a proud member of the Lake Shore (IL) Chapter of The Links, also maintains active membership in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, Chicago Alumnae Chapter.

The Central Area of The Links, Incorporated is comprised of 3,800 influential women providing impactful programming in 72 communities throughout 17 states in “the Heart of Linkdom”—the Midwest. Central Area members contribute more than 225,000 documented service hours annually to the community by engaging external organizations and partnerships.

The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. The membership consists of more than 17,000 professional women of African descent in 299 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and the United Kingdom. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of extraordinary women who are committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry. Links members contribute more than 1 million documented hours of community service annually – strengthening their communities and enhancing the nation. For more information, visit www.linksinc.org.