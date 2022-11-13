NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Best of The Beat™ Offbeat Magazine Music Awards were held in New Orleans on November 10, 2022, at the New Orleans Jazz Museum.



Best of the Beat™ honors musicians, bands, and music nominated by the local music community and voted on by the public for excellence in music. Among these nominees, Chapel Hart took home four wins in every category nominated.



These included, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for, “You Can Have Him Jolene”, Best Country Folk/Singer-Songwriter Artist, and Best Music Video for “You Can Have Him Jolene”. Click Here for the full list of nominations.



Having gotten their start in music in New Orleans, these wins are a great testament to the local music and cultural influence Chapel Hart has in the Louisiana community. The Best of The Beat™, being a music awards program that honors local musicians, is an amazing win for the country music trio, and a great add to their explosive year in 2022.