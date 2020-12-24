Chattanooga Gas, Southern Company Gas award $120K to Fisk University for Technology

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Chattanooga Gas, Southern Company Gas, and its parent, Southern Company, are donating $120,000 to Fisk University to support infrastructure upgrades in residence halls.

The gift is part of the Southern Company Foundation’s and its subsidiaries’ $50 million Historically Black College and Universities Initiative, a multiyear funding strategy announced in January that provides HBCU students with scholarships, internships, leadership development, and access to technology and innovation to support career readiness.

“We are excited to partner with these leading institutions as we invest in the next generation of technology leaders,” said Kim Greene, chairman, president, and CEO of Southern Company Gas. “Our goal is to provide resources that will stimulate strategic thinking and creativity, enabling the students attending these schools to create a better future. We look forward to seeing the great things these students accomplish.”

The funds awarded to Fisk University will be used to upgrade internet access points and wiring and provide other enhancements to improve Wi-Fi signal strength and ease of online access for students. Nearly 1,000 undergraduate students will benefit from this investment.

“We are extremely grateful for this wonderful contribution from Chattanooga Gas and the Southern Company Foundation. This investment in our technology infrastructure will help countless students weather this trying time, and we are excited about the future,” said Dr. Jens Frederiksen, executive vice president of Fisk University.

Chattanooga Gas, Southern Company Gas, Southern Company and their entire family of companies are honored to be part of a growing group of corporate and philanthropic partners who have increased support for HBCUs in the wake of the pandemic and mounting calls for racial justice. The businesses believe deeply in the importance of HBCUs to higher education and in their impact on economic development, innovation and American life.

“Our hope is this funding will strengthen students’ academic experiences when engaging on the university’s digital platforms, draw further recognition to schools like Fisk University and deepen partnerships between business and civic leaders and these vital institutions,” said Pedro Cherry, president, and CEO of Chattanooga Gas. “HBCUs are at the forefront of innovation and academic excellence in the United States, and we hope our company’s investment will only accelerate this important work.”

Founded in 1866, Fisk University is a small private, liberal arts university located in Nashville, Tennessee. Consistently recognized for its academic excellence, Fisk was ranked No. 6 on the 2019 Top 10 historically Black colleges and universities list in U.S. News & World Report. Fisk also ranked No. 1 in the nation among HBCUs for social mobility and No. 3 in the nation for research expenditures among small liberal arts colleges.

Chattanooga Gas, Southern Company Gas, and Southern Company are committed to the success of HBCUs and fostering greater diversity and inclusion across the communities they serve. For more information, please visit chattanoogagas.com.