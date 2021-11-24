CHATTANOOGA, TN- (TN Tribune)- The Chattanooga Human Rights Day celebration will be held virtually on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. EST. This year’s theme is One Chattanooga: Moving our City Forward. The event commemorates the ratification of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations on December 10, 1948.



City of Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly will be the guest speaker for the celebration. Mayor Kelly is a lifelong resident of Chattanooga. He is a civic leader and has served on several boards in Chattanooga. He has founded, owned, and operated several businesses.



Chattanooga Human Rights Day planning committee Chair Rev. Ann Weeks said, “Chattanooga Human Rights Day is a day set aside each year to celebrate and reaffirm the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for all people throughout the world. On this day of celebration, we are delighted to welcome Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly to deliver the keynote address.”



For additional information and to register for the celebration,



The Chattanooga Human Rights Day planning committee is comprised of several organizations in Tennessee who support and advocate for human and civil rights for all.

Partnering organizations include: The Tennessee Human Rights Commission, Hamilton County, City of Chattanooga, Derryberry Public Relations, the Episcopal Diocese of East TN, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and Unity Group of Chattanooga.



The Commission’s role is to enforce the state’s anti-discrimination laws which prohibit discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodation based on race, creed, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, age (40 and over in employment), familial status (housing only) and retaliation in employment, housing and public accommodations and coordinate compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It is the mission of the Commission to safeguard individuals from discrimination through education and enforcement.