Chauvet Arts Opens New Show “Afterimage: Sensations of Color”

NASHVILLE, T.N. (March 12, 2021) – Join local downtown gallery CHAUVET Arts for the opening celebration of their new exhibition “Afterimage: Sensations of Color,” with live painting by featured artist Carlos Gamez de Francisco.

CHAUVET Arts recently opened their latest group show highlighting the lasting impact artists create through color. Named after the optical illusion in which an image lingers even after the viewer has looked away, “Afterimage: Sensations of Color” encourages viewers to explore their individual responses to a variety of vibrant artworks and the mental and emotionalafterimages they produce.

Guests are invited to enjoy a complimentary glass of wine while viewing a collection of distinctive works of various media. Additionally, painter and photographer Carlos Gamez de Francisco will offer guests an exclusive view into his artistic process with a live-painting demonstration. Born in Cuba, Gamez de Francisco is heavily influenced by Cuban history and retelling it through his art. Color plays an essential role in his storytelling.

“Colors have qualities that can cause certain emotions in people,” says Gamez de Francisco, “The combination of so many colors in one painting creates a series of emotions adding different meanings to the story.”

Several of Gamez de Francisco’s paintings are on display alongside the work of local artists Gina Julian, Corinne Cascioppo, and Brenna Therese, as well as Canadian-American mixed-media artist and designer Michael Soltis, Hawaii-born printmaker Nicole Dikon and New Zealand-based AI artist Tom White. The exhibition also includes several newly-acquired pieces by renowned artist Brother Mel Meyer.

The gallery is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. For more information about CHAUVET Arts, featured artists and upcoming exhibitions, please visit www.chauvetarts.com.