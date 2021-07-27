Chauvet Arts Opens New Show, “Balance: Order And Chaos,” For August Art Crawl

NASHVILLE, T.N. (TN Tribune) – Join local downtown gallery CHAUVET Arts on Saturday, August 7, from 6

p.m. to 9 p.m. for the First Saturday Art Crawl and the opening of their new exhibition “Balance: Order and Chaos.”

This brand new exhibition highlights the necessary collaboration between order and chaos in achieving natural balance. Featured artists including Stacy Widelitz, Mandy Rogers Horton, Lisa Shimko and new artist Paul Roden present balanced compositions created through varying degrees of harmony and disarray.

“When we accept order and chaos as equally present, inevitable and even essential parts of our world, we can participate with more integrity; in a more intentional and proactive way,” says Jorge Arrieta, owner and director of CHAUVET Arts.

“By acknowledging both extremes, it allows us to channel our energy into a more productive reaction: art, activism, etc.”

CHAUVET Arts is excited to include works by new artists Deedee Cheriel, Evan Foster, Joe Hemes, Kerry Lemon and Gail Skudera as well as several new pieces by returning artists Denise Stewart-Sanabria and Jorge Yances. From classic blackand-white street photography to sculptures made of debris, “Balance: Order and Chaos” features a diverse collection of works across various media. Guests are invited to enjoy and consider how our responses to the two extremes can restore balance in a broad, ideological sense and in our everyday lives.

The gallery is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. For more information about CHAUVET Arts, featured artists and upcoming exhibitions, please visit www.chauvetarts.com.