Cheekwood To Hold Inaugural African American Cultural Family Celebration

July 21, 2021

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) Cheekwood will debut its inaugural African American Cultural Family Celebration, featuring a weekend of activities highlighting the visual and performing arts. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy activities throughout Cheekwood’s gardens on Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15.

During this weekend-long event, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Nashville’s esteemed William Edmondson, with special lectures and curator-led tours, enjoy music from local Black musicians, and sample tasty fare from local food trucks. Cheekwood will also host an array of unique wellness programs that encompass the mind, body and spirit.

The African American Cultural Family Celebration will feature art activities, local food trucks and bar stations. It will also feature live musical performances by Brassville, Jason Eskridge, Lauren McClinton and Bryant Taylorr, which Cheekwood secured in partnership with Lovenoise. In the Museum, visitors will learn about the renowned Nashville artist and first Black artist to have a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art, William Edmondson, with special tours and panel discussions on the exhibition The Sculpture of William Edmondson: Tombstones, Garden Ornaments and Stonework.

“I am thrilled that Cheekwood is making an intentional effort to engage and welcome Nashville’s Black community,” say Rita Mitchell, co-chair of the event’s advisory committee. “It is our hope that the African American Cultural Family Celebration will become a legacy event and introduce a more diverse audience to Cheekwood while sharing pieces of the African American experience with all who visit.”

The African American Cultural Family Celebration advisory committee includes prominent community members and Black leaders including Brenda Corbin (Co-Chair), Rita Mitchell (Co-Chair), Harry Allen (Studio Bank), Grace Awh (Community Volunteer), Michael Gray (Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum), Barbara Higgins-Bond (Award-Winning Illustrator), Lagra Newman (Purpose Prep Academy), Monique Odom (Nashville Metro Parks), Ronald Roberts (Finn Partners, DVL Seigenthaler), Billye Sanders (Marian Dockery & Associates), Mark Schlicher (Sun Porch Media), Jamaal Sheats (Fisk University), Tamar Smithers (National Museum of African American Music), Michelle Steele (Lipscomb University), David Swett III (Swett’s Restaurant), Lolita Toney (Dismas House) and Carolyn Waller (Zeitlin’s Sotheby’s).

Schedule

Saturday, August 14

Main Stage – Arboretum Lawn

10:00 AM – 10:45 AM | Lauren McClinton

11:15 AM – 12:00 PM | Jason Eskridge

12:30 PM – 1:15 PM | Bryant Taylorr

Bracken Foundation Children’s Garden Stage

10:00 AM | Barbara Higgins-Bond reads Lorraine: The Girl Who Sang the Storm Away and discusses her illustration process

11:00 AM | Storytime

12:00 PM | Spoken Word with Southern Word

1:30 PM | Spoken Word with Southern Word

Massey Auditorium

10:30 AM | Panel Discussion: William Edmondson’s Nashville
Moderated by Marin Sullivan, Featuring Prof. Learotha Williams (Tennessee State University), Maria Magdalena Campos Pons (Vanderbilt University), and Jamaal Sheats (Fisk University)

Frist Learning Center Great Hall

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM | Spoken Art with Rita and Brittany Mitchell,
Affirmation Stations in Great Hall, video in Hill Room

Frist Learning Center Bradford Room

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Portrait Photography with DaShawn Lewis and Kim Manson *Advance registration required

Frist Learning Center Crumbo Studios

9:30 AM – 12:30 PM | Block Printing with Ashley Seay
*Advance registration required

Beer Garden

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM | Mural Painting Community Project & Model Magic Garden Creatures

Food Trucks – Lot B

That’s My DawgThe Tasty WheelThe Radical Rabbit

Bar Stations

Perfectly Cordial signature cocktails and mocktails

Sunday, August 15

In the Galleries

9:30 AM | Sound Bath Meditation with Jo-Jo Jackson
*Advance registration required

11:00 AM | Docent-led Tours of The Sculpture of William Edmondson: Tombstones, Garden Ornaments, and Stonework

Main Stage – Arboretum Lawn

11:00 AM – 11:45 AM | Larysa Jaye

12:15 PM – 1:00 PM | Mike Hicks

1:30 PM – 2:15 PM | Mr. Talk Box

2:25 PM – 2:45 PM | African Drumming

3:15 PM – 4:00 PM | Brassville

Massey Auditorium

1:30 PM | Panel Discussion

Frist Learning Center Great Hall

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM | Spoken Art with Rita and Brittany Mitchell,
Affirmation Stations in Great Hall, video in Hill Room

Beer Garden

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM | Creative Girls Rock, flower head bands, hands-on activities, & Model Magic Garden Creatures

Food Trucks – Lot B

That’s My DawgThe Tasty WheelThe Radical RabbitRolled 4EverCupcake Collection

Bar Stations

Perfectly Cordial signature cocktails and mocktails

For more information on the African American Cultural Family Celebration please visit cheekwood.org.

