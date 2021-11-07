Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Chief John Drake announced the promotion of five sergeants to the rank of lieutenant and ten officers to the rank of sergeant effective Monday to fill existing vacancies.



The new lieutenants are:

Kelly Cantrell, a 10-year MNPD veteran who holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Iowa State University. Lieutenant Cantrell will lead the West Precinct’s day shift.

Byron Dewalt, an 11-year MNPD veteran who holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Tennessee State University. Lieutenant Dewalt will lead the North Precinct’s evening shift.

Misty Hobbs, a 16-year MNPD veteran who holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Cumberland University. Lieutenant Hobbs will lead the Central Precinct’s day shift.

Richard Huddleston, a 12-year MNPD veteran who holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Lieutenant Huddleston will lead the Hermitage Precinct’s evening shift.

David Kautzman, a 14-year MNPD veteran who holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Indiana State University. Lieutenant Kautzman will lead the South Precinct’s evening shift.

The ten officers being promoted to sergeant are: