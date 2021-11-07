Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Chief John Drake announced the promotion of five sergeants to the rank of lieutenant and ten officers to the rank of sergeant effective Monday to fill existing vacancies.
The new lieutenants are:
- Kelly Cantrell, a 10-year MNPD veteran who holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Iowa State University. Lieutenant Cantrell will lead the West Precinct’s day shift.
- Byron Dewalt, an 11-year MNPD veteran who holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Tennessee State University. Lieutenant Dewalt will lead the North Precinct’s evening shift.
- Misty Hobbs, a 16-year MNPD veteran who holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Cumberland University. Lieutenant Hobbs will lead the Central Precinct’s day shift.
- Richard Huddleston, a 12-year MNPD veteran who holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Lieutenant Huddleston will lead the Hermitage Precinct’s evening shift.
- David Kautzman, a 14-year MNPD veteran who holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Indiana State University. Lieutenant Kautzman will lead the South Precinct’s evening shift.
The ten officers being promoted to sergeant are:
- David Barras Jr., an 8-year MNPD veteran who holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Bethel University. Sergeant Barras will be a supervisor on the West Precinct’s day shift.
- Adam Earle, a 9-year MNPD veteran. Sergeant Earle will be a supervisor on the Madison Precinct’s day shift.
- Dontaveous Eubanks, a 6-year MNPD veteran who holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Tennessee State University. Sergeant Eubanks will be a supervisor on the East Precinct’s day shift.
- Jamel Griffin, a 10-year MNPD veteran who holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Hood College. Sergeant Griffin will be a supervisor on the South Precinct’s day shift.
- Sharissa Perez, a 7-year MNPD veteran. Sergeant Perez will be a supervisor on the Hermitage Precinct’s evening shift.
- Charles Pytlewski, an 11-year MNPD veteran who holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Sergeant Pytlewski will be a supervisor on the Hermitage Precinct’s overnight shift.
- David Stanley, an 8-year MNPD veteran who holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Sergeant Stanley will be a supervisor on the Central Precinct’s evening shift.
- Jason Thomas, an 8-year MNPD veteran who holds an Associate’s Degree from Motlow State College. Sergeant Thomas will be a supervisor on the North Precinct’s day shift.
- Charles Wakefield, an 11-year MNPD veteran. Sergeant Wakefield will be a supervisor on the East Precinct’s evening shift.
- Joseph Zambardi, a 6-year MNPD veteran who holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Western Michigan University. Sergeant Zambardi will be a supervisor on the Madison Precinct’s evening shift.