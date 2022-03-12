Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)—Metro Parks will unveil a historical marker that commemorates Centennial Art Center’s important role in Nashville’s Civil Rights History.

The event will be held at 11 a.m., March 23, 2022 at Centennial Art Center 301 25th Ave. North Nashville, TN 37203 Centennial Park Nashville, TN.

Constructed in 1932, Centennial Art Center was once the location of one of the city’s premier swimming facilities. The “Whites Only” pool and bathhouse shut down abruptly in 1961 in response to efforts to desegregate the pool led by two African American students – Kwame Leo Lillard and Matthew Walker Jr.

Hear more and learn more during this very important event for the city and Centennial Park.

Call 615.862.8442 for more information.