Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Clara P Johnson, age 72, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Clara was born January 18, 1950.

Clara attended St. Vincent De Paul School, St. Bernard Academy and was later a graduate of Fisk University. She enjoyed a successful career as a Tennessee Real Estate Broker, and later became an integral part of Fisk University’s faculty staff. She was a member of the Jack and Jill Foundation of America, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

When she was just a baby, her father nicknamed her “Poopie,” as Poupée is French for baby doll. Ever since that time, she was affectionately known as “Poopie” by her family and friends. She was a devoted friend, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; she never met a stranger.

Clara received Christ at an early age and her Catholic faith was an essential part of her life. She spent a great deal of time mentoring her friends and family through telephone calls and text messages. She often shared scriptures in group messages, and if a day went by without receiving a scripture from Clara, her loved ones knew to give her a call to check in.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Dr., and Mrs. Frank A. Perry Sr., and is survived by her son, Ernest Kaye (Marquita) Johnson, IV, daughter, Clara Delores Johnson, brother, Dr. Frank A. (Belinda) Perry, Jr. grandson Ernest Kaye (Five) Johnson, V, granddaughter Mya Sheree Johnson, grandson Benjamin David Odom, and great granddaughter, Imani Ranee Johnson. She also leaves a host of relatives, extended family, friends, and colleagues to cherish her memory.

