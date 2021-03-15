COMING 2 AMERICA Movie Review

By Michael Hernandez

Entertainment Reporter &

Texas Metro News Columnist

It’s been 30 years in the making but finally one of the most eagerly anticipated sequels in movie history

is available on Prime Video (free to its subscribers), COMING 2 AMERICA. The movie is set in present day

Zamunda and we catch up with Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy), his queen (Shari Headley) and his family

of three daughters who are well-versed in the culture of their native land. At the start of the movie King

Jaffe Joffer is on his deathbed and reveals a long held secret to his son; he has a son and an heir to the

throne of Zamunda living in the United States.



After the king holds a big final celebration for himself, which features some big name talent (I won’t ruin

the surprise), he dies and Akeem and Semmi, with Arsenio Hall back in his role as the prince’s best

friend, head to Queens to find his son and the rightful heir to the crown of Zamunda. Once in Queens

they are reunited with all of the old crew from the original 1988 film. With the help of the men at the

barber shop Akeem ventures out to find his son. He finds him outside of Madison Square Garden

scalping tickets to the New York Knicks game, and tells him that he is his father. The young Prince

Lavelle, played by Jermaine Fowler, is skeptical and brings him home where he finds his mother Mary

(Leslie Jones) and his Uncle Reem, played by Tracy Morgan.