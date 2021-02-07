Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee Seeks Student Scholarship Applicants By March 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization connecting generosity with need in 40 Middle Tennessee and beyond, announces its annual scholarship application process is now open and invites students to apply by March 15, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time, at — The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization connecting generosity with need in 40 Middle Tennessee and beyond, announces its annual scholarship application process is now open and invites students to apply by March 15, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time, at www.cfmt.org

The Foundation administers more than 125 scholarship funds, established by individuals, companies and civic groups. Students may be eligible for multiple scholarships and need only to submit one application.

Whether a student is studying law or horticulture, planning a career in criminal justice or teaching, or studying at a technical school or four-year university, The Community Foundation’s scholarship program supports individuals from various backgrounds and communities seeking funding for educational opportunities.

Scholarships also are available for students in Middle Tennessee who are legally blind or are survivors of cancer.

“Getting an education is one of the most important milestones in life, but for many, it comes with a great burden,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “We feel honored to help students receive a quality education, made possible by donors who wish to make a difference. It is a privilege to connect generosity with need in this way.”

In 2020, The Community Foundation awarded scholarships to 328 individual students totaling $742,000 in funding to students pursuing secondary educational goals at accredited schools throughout the United States.

Scholarships offered in Davidson County include:

Jerry Newson Scholarship

B’nai B’rith Maimonides Lodge #46 Scholarship (legally blind students)

Knox Hume Scholarship (Hume-Fogg HS students only)

Wilson Waters Forrester Memorial Scholarship (Hume Fogg HS students only)

Paula Herring Memorial Scholarship (Overton High School only)

JubiLee Scholarship

The Sponsors Scholarship Program Endowment

Frist Cumberland Properties Scholarship (residents of properties)

Choose Your Future Scholarship

Edna L. Martin Scholarship

Davidson County Democratic Women Scholarship

Dennis Greeno and Joan Signorilli Scholarship

Laurie P. Poole Scholarship for the Visual Arts

Steve Thompson Scholarship (Hillsboro High School only)

Melissa Ann Haught Scholarship for the Arts

Women’s Club of Nashville Scholarship

Eloise Pitts O’More Scholarship Fund (to attend O’More College of Design at Belmont University)

Corporate scholarship funds include:

Turner Family Scholarship (Doller General employees or children)

Genesco Scholarship (children of Genesco employees)

Journeys Attitude that Cares Scholarship (employees or children of Journeys employees)

The CoreCivic Scholarship (employees or children of employees)

Belle Meade Country Club Employees Scholarship

PMC Cares: Scholarship

Juliann and Joe Maxwell Scholarship For children of Tractor Supply Employees

DBI Scholarship (children of employees of Ingram Entertainment)

Blakeford Scholarship

Tennessee Trucking Foundation Scholarship

The Scott Wolf Scholarship (employees or children of employees of Averitt Express)

Colonel Richard M. Dawson Highway Patrol Scholarship

The Arthur E. Newman Scholarship (reimbursement for HealthStream employees)

For a complete list of scholarships and the online application, visit The Community Foundation’s website at www.cfmt.org . Applications must be submitted by March 15, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time. Applicants will be notified of results in mid-May.

About The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee