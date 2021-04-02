Community Notice: Metro Social Services Will Open Extreme Cold Weather Shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 2, 2021) – Metro Social Services will open an extreme cold weather shelter Friday, April 2, 2021.

The Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter will open Friday night in anticipation of extended extreme cold in Metro Nashville Davidson County.

The shelter is located at the Nashville Fairgrounds located at 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203. People with pets are welcome at the Cold Weather Overflow Shelter.

The shelter is in the same complex as the Social Distancing and Isolation shelters at the Fairgrounds but in a separate building. There will be signage for people to go to the correct entrance. (People who utilize the bus can access the shelter from Nolensville Road).

Volunteers are requested to call the Overflow Shelter Coordinator and ask whether there is space before anyone is dropped off at the shelter. Once capacity is reached at 250-300 people, people must seek shelter at Nashville Rescue Mission (which should be the primary destination).

We ask volunteers to time drop-offs after 7 pm to ensure that people can observe social distancing while waiting to get their COVID health checks.

Also, please ask people for symptoms before transporting them to the shelter and let them know that they will be asked to go to the Isolation Shelter if they display any symptoms at the shelter. People will then be given the option to get a COVID test and to remain at the Nashville Fairgrounds until they have test results. People will always be required to observe social distancing and wear a face mask.

