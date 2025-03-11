Community Notice: Nashville Fire Department and Nissan Stadium Emergency Exercise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 11, 2025) – The Nashville Fire Department along with Nissan Stadium will conduct an emergency exercise to test current security measures as well as develop new ones in a real-life environment, March 12, 2025, at Nissan Stadium.

This exercise is not expected to impact traffic nor normal operations around Nissan Stadium; however, the public may notice some emergency response vehicles at the stadium.

The exercise window is from 7:00 am until 1:00 pm on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

If there is an actual emergency at Nissan Stadium, that will be communicated to the public.

These exercises are crucial to NFD and Nissan Stadium’s continuing mission to provide a safe environment for our community.

This exercise is closed to the public and no media access is granted due to the operations that will be a part of this scenario.