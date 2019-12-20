Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity’s Nashville (TN)Alumni Chapter closes the year with Recognitions

The Nashville (TN) Alumni Chapter (NAC) of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity closed out the

year 2019 with significant recognitions of those in need. The annual Thanksgiving Basket

giveaway blessed families in the Andrew Jackson public housing community of Nashville. The Cream Kappa Blazer presentations recognized senior Kappa brothers affiliated with and devoted to the fraternity for more than 50 years. Both were important recognitions to persons who deserved it.

From young to old, twenty-five families in MDHA housing located at Andrew Jackson

received a Thanksgiving Basket. The baskets, which were distributed the weekend before

Thanksgiving Day, consisted of a free turkey together with all the fixing which make up a traditional down-home Thanksgiving meal. The event’s logistical coordinator, Brother Anthony “Tony” Smith, Keeper of Records for Nashville (TN) Alumni Chapter was overjoyed. Brother Smith observed, “the spirit of altruism was alive and well seeing the joy on faces of the recipients. It was clear that a true spirit of thankfulness ran through the participating brothers and young Kappa Leaguers (teenagers being trained by Kappa Alpha Psi to be upstanding citizens and preparing them to attend college) who helped pass out the baskets.” He noted, appreciation was visible on the faces of each recipient. They were so happy to see us.” Smith concluded, “through their community service participation, the Kappa Leaguers were enlightened to see how giving someone a hand up really matters.” For the last several years, NAC has adopted the Andrew Jackson public housing community as its recipient base for the holiday season event. This event comes under the auspices of the NAC Benevolence and Kappa Care Committee, chaired by Brother Richard Lewis, II and Co-chaired by Brother Anthony “Tony” Smith.

Moreover, after 93 years of existence, at the November 2019 Chapter Meeting, the Nashville (TN) Alumni Chapter (NAC) paid for and presented the cherished fraternity Cream

Kappa Blazer to eight distinguished brothers, members of NAC. This idea was the brainchild of Brother James Dukes, Past Polemarch of NAC. In the November 2019 Chapter Meeting, Brother Dukes affirmed, “you brothers who have come before us have given of your time, talent and treasure to the fraternity and to this chapter.” During the meeting, Dukes stated to the eight recipients, “you all don’t owe the members anything, but we owe you so much for the countless acts of devotion and leadership you have provided to our chapter and to this fraternity for countless years.” He went on to say, this in the least we can do for you.

There were nine good brothers who received their Cream Kappa Blazer: Brother

Attorney Walter Searcy (1968 Initiate), Brother Robert Grant (1961 Initiate), Brother Donald Wynn Sr. (1969 Initiate), Brother Leonard Morton Sr. (1949 Initiate), Brother Dr. James Ellzy (1965 Initiate), Brother Robert Williams (1963 Initiate), Brother Richard Giles (1963 Initiate), Brother William Haston (1954 Initiate), and Brother T. B. Boyd (1967 Initiate). Incidentally, to receive the Cream Blazer, a brother must be a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, member of the Nashville (TN) Alumni Chapter, and in good standing with the fraternity across three levels; local, regional and national. The Cream Kappa Blazer is set aside for and can only be worn by any Kappa who holds more than 50 years of membership in the fraternity. During the Chapter Meeting, each brother was recognized by name and called to the front to stand and be clothed in his new Cream Blazer.

Brother John H. Ford, Polemarch of the NAC remarked. “Many thanks to our 50-year Kappa brothers who have continuously shown support to this great fraternity and our chapter by maintaining their financial membership status on all three levels,” he stated. Furthermore, “brothers, I thank you for creating this legacy for members and future NAC initiates to follow. I’m thankful that NAC is able to honor you by presenting you with the fraternity’s Cream Blazer, and I’m grateful to be a part of this historic event as your Polemarch, Yo-Yo-Yo.” Brother Larry Morris, NAC Chapter Historian said, “this event is a testament not only to the years of experience and diversity of members in NAC, but also the deep-rooted commitment these brothers have in Phi Nu Pi.” The recipients’ each remain active in the fraternity and chapter, ranging from ages 65-88.

These were two beautiful recognitions which can be best described in the words of the

Psalmist. “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brothers to dwell together in unity”

(Psalms 133:1).