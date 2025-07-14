Rebuilding Together Nashville and Turner Construction Company come together for Rebuild Day

Volunteers from Turner Construction Company (Turner) assisted Rebuilding Together Nashville (RTN)
staff and contractors to complete critical home repairs for a longtime resident in the Dickerson Pike
Corridor, an area where RTN has focused revitalization efforts.
The partnership demonstrates how corporate social responsibility can directly address community
needs, with Turner lending expertise, volunteer labor, and investment to help RTN fulfill its mission of
providing safe and healthy housing for everyone.
The homeowner, a retired older adult, values the stability of being a homeowner and the peace that
comes with having her own space. Some maintenance and safety issues in the home led her to apply for
Rebuilding Together’s Safe and Healthy Home Improvement Program (SHHIP).
Rebuilding Together is working with contractors to replace damaged flooring and update the kitchen
and bathroom. Turner is a partner in this project and supports the overall work being done by removing
old carpet, clearing out old furniture, painting the kitchen, installing a new comfort height toilet and
helping with some spring landscaping and clean up.