    Rebuilding Together Nashville and Turner Construction Company come together for Rebuild Day

    Herbert Brown, Director of Community & Citizenship, Turner; Paolo Guarisco, RTN Board Secretary; Carson Bender, Project Engineer, Turner; Chauncey Williams, RTN Board Treasurer; Anton Jackson, RTN Director of Mission Advancement; Ms. Victoria Blue, homeowner; La’Kishia Harris, Community & Citizenship Specialist, Turner; Hunter Whitten, Business Development Manager for Turner and Board President, RTN; Andrea Prince, RTN CEO; Tom Mercier, Scheduling Engineer, Turner; Stephanie Houghton, RTN Director of Operations; Julia Stein, Assistant Estimator, Turner; William Bullock, Engineer, Turner

    Volunteers from Turner Construction Company (Turner) assisted Rebuilding Together Nashville (RTN)
    staff and contractors to complete critical home repairs for a longtime resident in the Dickerson Pike
    Corridor, an area where RTN has focused revitalization efforts.

    The partnership demonstrates how corporate social responsibility can directly address community
    needs, with Turner lending expertise, volunteer labor, and investment to help RTN fulfill its mission of
    providing safe and healthy housing for everyone.

    The homeowner, a retired older adult, values the stability of being a homeowner and the peace that
    comes with having her own space. Some maintenance and safety issues in the home led her to apply for
    Rebuilding Together’s Safe and Healthy Home Improvement Program (SHHIP).

    Rebuilding Together is working with contractors to replace damaged flooring and update the kitchen
    and bathroom. Turner is a partner in this project and supports the overall work being done by removing
    old carpet, clearing out old furniture, painting the kitchen, installing a new comfort height toilet and
    helping with some spring landscaping and clean up.

