Rebuilding Together Nashville and Turner Construction Company come together for Rebuild Day

Volunteers from Turner Construction Company (Turner) assisted Rebuilding Together Nashville (RTN)

staff and contractors to complete critical home repairs for a longtime resident in the Dickerson Pike

Corridor, an area where RTN has focused revitalization efforts.

The partnership demonstrates how corporate social responsibility can directly address community

needs, with Turner lending expertise, volunteer labor, and investment to help RTN fulfill its mission of

providing safe and healthy housing for everyone.

The homeowner, a retired older adult, values the stability of being a homeowner and the peace that

comes with having her own space. Some maintenance and safety issues in the home led her to apply for

Rebuilding Together’s Safe and Healthy Home Improvement Program (SHHIP).

Rebuilding Together is working with contractors to replace damaged flooring and update the kitchen

and bathroom. Turner is a partner in this project and supports the overall work being done by removing

old carpet, clearing out old furniture, painting the kitchen, installing a new comfort height toilet and

helping with some spring landscaping and clean up.