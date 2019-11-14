MAPCO CELEBRATES OFFICER APPRECIATION DAY

Tuesday, November 12 @ 10:30AM

WHAT: In honor of Officer Appreciation Day, MAPCO invites all Nashville Midtown Precinct police officers to celebrate with them. To fuel law enforcement for their shifts, MAPCO will offer one free roller grill item to officers in the Midtown Precinct, in addition to a free fountain drink which is available to them each day.

At the 440 Harding Place MAPCO location, media can capture officers enjoying the special offerings and witness the MAPCO team members, executive team and community members engaging with the officers and learning how MAPCO and law enforcement have joined forces to keep our communities safe.

“Officer Appreciation Day” is part of a larger community safety partnership supporting MAPCO’s mission to deliver Convenience You Can TRUST® and create happier and healthier communities.

WHEN: Tuesday, November 12, 2019; 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Media spokesperson will be available during the event at the MAPCO located on 440 Harding Place.

WHERE: MAPCO, 440 Harding Place, Nashville, TN 37211

VISUALS: Visuals at the event include:

MAPCO team members, officers and community connecting with each other and enjoying free refreshments

Full list of participating stores:

3043 Nolensville Road

440 Harding Place

15131 Old Hickory Blvd

15109 Old Hickory Blvd

1507 21st Ave. South

2103 21st Avenue South

1909 8th Ave South

4677 Trousdale Drive

4805 Trousdale