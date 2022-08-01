NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The non-profit community healthcare provider Connectus Health is introducing its new full-service clinic on wheels to the middle Tennessee community, enabling medical professionals to deliver state-of-the-art care from anywhere.

This launch was part of the Whole Family Health Day at Cane Ridge High School on July 23, where Connectus offered free physicals, diapers, school supplies, games and fun.

“As a community health provider, our focus is on removing barriers to care for anyone in need,” said Connectus Health Co-CEO Suzanne Hurley. “Now we have the ability to travel to local schools and neighborhoods to offer primary and routine healthcare services for all, and it wouldn’t be possible without our devoted staff, volunteers and donors.”

As part of the launch, which included Nashville Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Yuri Cunza, Tennessee Primary Care Association CEO Libby Thurman and a host of community resource organizations, Connectus offered sports and back-to-school physicals for several families.

“The Tennessee Primary Care Association (TPCA) commends Connectus Health for taking this innovative step to increase the access to care in their community,” said TPCA CEO, Libby Thurman. “We look forward to seeing the future of the mobile-unit and the impact it will have on the Nashville community.”

Connectus serves more than 20,000 unique patients annually with primary care and preventative services, behavioral health care, transgender health care, midwifery and women’s care. The patient population represents more than 60 countries and 30 languages, and the team of providers places a special emphasis on culturally sensitive care.

“Community health centers are a critical lifeline for many, but our hope is that we can help so many more with the mobile unit,” Hurley said. “We invite any school, organization or neighborhood with a need to reach out, and we’ll bring high-quality care directly to them.”

To learn more about Connectus Health, call (615) 292-9770 or visit www.connectus.org

