Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Constellation Place—the student-named new 156,360 square-foot “living and learning center”—recently opened at Meharry Medical College for students desiring to live on-campus. The facility was built in alignment with the 2026 Sesquicentennial Strategic Plan to house a growing, diverse student population as well allow innovation in instruction and study methods.



The strategic plan projects a student enrollment goal of approximately 1,700 students—900 medical students, 500 dental students and 300 graduate students—and in keeping with best educational practices, this six-story facility will allow the teaching and learning process to continue outside of the traditional classroom setting. The center can house 126 students and will also include two fully functional classrooms which will allow faculty to easily hold classes, tutoring sessions and scholarly presentations beyond the typical class day. It will also provide an area for students to gather for study groups, tutoring sessions and educational presentations. The walls in each classroom have been painted with dry-erase paint allowing students to share information in a collaborative manner. It also has retail space, business and fitness centers, as well as a leasing office, mailroom and storage.



Another consideration for the new facility was the need to reduce the burden of housing costs for students. According to the Nashville Chamber of Commerce’s Vital Signs 2020 Report, the median gross rent for the Nashville Metropolitan Area increased 46.2 percent between 2009 ($784) and 2019 ($1,146). The cost to rent a unit in Constellation Place has been structured to only recoup the cost of debt.



The groundbreaking for this facility was February 2021. The ribbon cutting ceremony was held on May 18, 2023 with occupancy beginning June 2023.