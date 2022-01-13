By Nardine Saad

After announcing on Twitter last week that she was ready to “try something new” as she departed NPR, journalist Audie Cornish has found her next act.

The former co-host of National Public Radio’s flagship program, “All Things Considered,” has joined CNN as an anchor and correspondent for CNN+, the cable network’s new streaming subscription service set to debut in the spring.

She’s also soliciting tips “on how to onboard at a new company in these strange times” before beginning her new job in February.

Cornish revealed last week that she was moving on from NPR to “stretch [her] wings and try something new” and became the latest journalist of color to leave the organization. Her exit alarmed many online, including some of her colleagues, who called on NPR to do more to retain its talent.

“I am very excited to join CNN and the CNN+ team. There are fresh stories to be told and new ways to tell them,” Cornish said in a Monday statement provided by CNN. “CNN has a dynamic system of reporters and storytelling channels. I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

The award-winning journalist will be based in CNN’s Washington, D.C., bureau. She will also host a new podcast for CNN Audio because she “love[s] audio too much to stay away,” and will also appear on the cable network to cover national, political and breaking news.

“Her voice has been such an important part of the lives of so many people, and the perspective, integrity and grace that have been hallmarks of her career will make her such an important addition to our teams,” added Andrew Morse, executive vice president and chief digital officer of CNN Worldwide.

The acclaimed radio host joined NPR’s National Desk in 2005, reporting from Nashville and covering the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana and other news in the Southeastern U.S. She previously worked with the public media company’s politics team in Washington and hosted NPR’s “Weekend Edition” program.

Two days after her initial announcement, Cornish was surprised by the reaction and took to Twitter again to clarify her reasons for leaving and emphasized that she was departing NPR with “no malice or resentment.” But she also acknowledged the recent departures of several colleagues — many of whom were also women of color.

“I have had a great run with a company full of people I respect and admire,” she wrote Thursday. “And I am ready to try something new. I also understand that 4 hosts leaving in a year — three of them POC women — is a red flag as my co-host [Ari Shapiro] underscored earlier this week. I appreciate him taking it upon himself to raise it.”

Cornish said that while the experiences of Black and brown employees vary, they often share commonalities such as pay disparities and a feeling of not being heard.

“I can’t speak for all POC — but I want to be clear. I do not have to,” Cornish wrote. “Our experiences at the company vary and there are some common threads.”

Times staff writer Kenan Draughorne contributed to this report.