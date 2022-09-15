NASHVILLE, TN — The Metropolitan Nashville-Davidson County General Sessions Court Judge Lynda Jones has been elected District 7 Board of Governors of the American Judges Association (AJA) for 2022 – 2024. District 7 is comprised of Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee.

The American Judges Association works to promote and improve the effective administration of justice and maintain the status and independence of the judiciary by acting to assure that courts: always have due process, are fair, are just and accessible to all. AJA provides the highest quality of continuing professional development for judges and provides multiple models for the peer mentoring for our judicial colleague. AJA also provides a variety of platforms and strategies for the exchange of new ideas among all judges and encourages the role of judges as teachers so that the public is informed about the place and value of courts in the Democratic societies where they live. Jones also currently serves on the Education Committee for the AJA.