NASHVILLE, TN ­– Fourth Circuit Court Judge Phil Smith and Department of Child Services attorney Shay Jolly are about to take away an African American baby from his family and give him to a white foster family in Old Hickory.

If they succeed, the State of Tennessee will get at least $5,000 from the federal government—a bonus every state gets when someone adopts a neglected or abused child and they are not related by blood. The adoption incentive can be as high as $10,000/child. But if a child is placed with a relative the state gets no bonus.

Skyler Mitchell is 16 months old. In September 2020, Skylar was picked up from outside a Laundromat where his mother, Loren Mitchell, lay unconscious from a severe beating by her boyfriend who is now in prison. The 3-month old baby was placed into foster care with Adron Wayne Ray III and his wife, Abigail Bargatze Ray. They have two kids of their own.

Adron Ray and his wife Abigail are Skyler’s foster parents who are trying to adopt him and terminate Loren Mitchell’s parental rights.

Under DCS policy foster parents are required to “work with the birth parents” and are prohibited from seeking a termination of parental rights and adoption on their own. It’s in their contract.

Mitchell is mentally disabled and cannot care for Skyler. Her older son, Michael, 6, lives with his Aunt Angela Moyo and his paternal grandmother, Angela Moyo Sr. They want to raise Skyler; they are qualified, and under the rules governing placement of abandoned or neglected children, Skyler’s relatives have top priority to become his caretakers. A relative placement is when kids leave DCS custody to live with family members.

On September 18, 2020 Moyo appeared in Davidson County Juvenile Court to discuss Skyler’s placement for the first time. “I told them all that Skyler is loved, he is wanted and that I was doing everything possible in order to get him,” Moyo said.

Angela Moyo Jr. was denied custody of Skyler Mitchell although she is fosterparent to his half-brother Michael.

That meant getting a new apartment ready for both boys and herself. Loren was on board with that plan and so was DCS, supposedly. On February 10, 2021 Moyo emailed caseworker Reba Terry to tell her she found a home for the boys. Moyo said she emailed, called, and texted the caseworker to schedule a home inspection.

“Reba Terry is the DCS social worker who should have expedited the relative placement,” said Connie Reguli. She is Moyo’s attorney. Terry dragged her feet for six weeks.

There was plenty DCS should have been doing to reunify the family. According to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services Child and Family Service Plan, DCS supports relatives “who take on the responsibility of raising related children when birth parents are unable to do so”.

“Kinship placements and the kinship resource home approval process will continue to go through modifications to improve the timeliness to approval and to provide financial assistance within a shorter period of time. There is a drive to increase the number of Kin/Relative placements within each region and statewide,” reads part of the service plan. In Skyler’s case, not only did DCS fail to do that but it also failed to deliver the following services it is required to offer children under the age of five:

A series of case reviews to target cases for needed work toward permanency and to ensure length of stay is reduced. Permanency Reviews are conducted on all cases where children have been in custody over 6 months. A special 9 Month Legal Review to ensure casework activities are on track toward reunification or shifting gears toward alternate permanency arrangements, including termination of parental rights (TPR). DCS strives to ensure kinship placements for all children in DCS custody. Often times, relatives are better equipped to care for younger children as their needs are different from older children.

On March 23, the fosters, DCS caseworker Terry and her supervisor Tonya Russell, Angela Moyo (aunt), and Loren Mitchell (Skylar’s birth mother) held a progress meeting by phone about what remained to be done before Angela could become Skyler’s guardian. Moyo repeated her desire to be Skyler’s caretaker and she asked why DCS hadn’t done a home inspection yet.

DCS caseworker Reba Terry was assigned to the Mitchell case. She was supposed to be helping baby Skyler reunite with his family but instead she secretly helped the foster parents keep the boy.



Caseworker Reba Terry did the home inspection the next day and it was fine. All of the conditions of the permanency plan had been met and there only remained fingerprinting and signing some paperwork before Skyler would start a new life with his extended family.

On April 8, 2021 Terry met Angela for her to sign some final paperwork. Both birth mother Loren and Auntie Angela Moyo told the Tribune they were expectant and thrilled they would no longer have to plan visits with Skyler because he would soon be living with Angela.

According to Moyo, immediately after Terry left with the signed permanency plan paperwork on April 8, she called the Rays (fosters) and told them that Moyo was about to take custody of Skyler.

The lawyer representing the Rays is attorney Wende Jand Rutherford. On April 9, 2021 Rutherford filed for an ex parte restraining order to keep DCS from awarding Moyo custody of Skylar. Smith signed the order. The Rays also filed a petition to terminate Loren’s parental rights, for adoption, and another ex parte restraining order.

On April 14, DCS held a WEBEX meeting with the Rays, Angela, Loren, Reba Terry, and DCS attorney Shay Jolly. It was a pivotal moment in the case. Loren reported she had completed her domestic violence class, her parenting class, her parenting assessment, and said she was working on housing.

Angela said that everyone on the call acted like everything was going along like it should and DCS was still looking to place Skyler with her.

“I had been telling them and been in constant communication with them and the foster parents and everybody agreed at that point—Angela is going to get the baby.

Loren always said ‘I want my sister to have my baby’. I always said I want Skyler. DCS, everybody was like ‘ok, this is what we’re working towards’. After the call I remember feeling like ‘ok, we are still on track. We just need to get over these few hurdles and we could get Skyler back’.”

But that wasn’t going to happen. The foster parents knew they blocked the relative placement by filing their petition the week before but said nothing about it. Angela said that neither they nor DCS mentioned it during the call. It came as a terrible shock a few days later when Loren was served with papers.

Skler on his 1st Birthday with his mother, Loren Mitchell.

DCS could have placed Skyler with Angela if they acted quickly and they should have but they didn’t. Instead they were deceitful, as were the foster parents. DCS would soon betray not only Sklyer’s family but also its own first principle of reuniting families.

Angela and Loren both told the Tribune that DCS betrayed their trust, lied to them, and deliberately deceived them. The family placement did not happened and they are really angry about it.

On May 18, 2021 DCS attorney Shay Jolly entered into an Agreed Order with the foster parents that DCS would not remove Skyler from their home. So, in a little more than a month, DCS abandoned its relative placement goal in Juvenile Court and joined the fosters in the 4th Circuit Court as a co-petitioner to terminate Loren’s parental rights—something that would not be necessary if Aunt Angela Moyo was given guardianship of Skyler.

It is not clear exactly when or who decided to abruptly change Skyler’s permanency plan but caseworker Reba Terry played a part as did DCS lawyer Shay Jolly.

Loren Mitchell did not enter the May 18 agreed order. In July 2021, three months later, she still had no attorney and there was no Guardian Ad Litem for Skyler, both of which are required by state law. “He (Smith) never should have signed that restraining order,” Reguli said.

Connie Reguli is a family law attorney representing Angela Moyo Jr.

Under a 2016 change in law TCA 36-1-116 (f) the filing of an adoption and termination petition cuts off all of the Juvenile Court’s reunification proceedings. A third party can intervene in an adoption but not a termination proceeding.

The Juvenile Court proceedings would have allowed Loren to remain a parent and Angela protective guardian. But the foster parents’ petitions set events in motion to turn Loren into a stranger to her son and end her relationship with him forever.

When DCS switched sides and signed the agreed order, DCS bifurcated the termination and adoption so that Angela could not intervene.

“We were kicked out of the case,” Reguli said.

Three months after the fosters filed their petition, Judge Smith had still not assigned Loren an attorney and Skyler still had no Guardian Ad Litem.

Loren knows she can’t raise Skyler and wants him to go to his aunt. Imagine her sitting in a courtroom where she has not been consulted and cannot follow what is happening, has no lawyer to plead her case, and she’s up against a whole battery of lawyers, court clerks, and adversaries, including the judge, all of whom talk faster and think quicker than she does. She is alone without family advocates able to come to her defense.

“What they have done is not right. It’s not fair,” Mitchell pleaded to the court. “We done all the things we were supposed to do as far as Skyler goes. And I don’t think it’s fair. I don’t think it’s fair. We’ve done all the things we were supposed to do. It’s not fair,” she said.

Phillip Smith is 4th Circuit Court Judge in Davidson County. Smith signed a restraining order to prevent baby Skyler from being placed with Angela Moyo. Under state law DCS has sole authority over foster child placements. Moyo has custody of Loren Mitchell’s older son Michael who is six years old.

Phillip Smith is 4th Circuit Court Judge in Davidson County. Smith signed a restraining order to prevent baby Skyler from being placed with Angela Moyo. Under state law DCS has sole authority over foster child placements. Moyo has custody of Loren Mitchell’s older son Michael who is six years old.

“I am going to allow Ms. Stark to file a brief on Ms. Mitchell’s behalf,” Smith said. That’s mighty big of him but because the legal judo manipulated the court system and removed the family from the case, it’s pretty certain Loren Mitchell will lose her parental rights and the fosters will get to keep Skyler.

“This was in July and this thing started in April. DCS should have immediately terminated the fosters’ contract and placed Skyler with his Aunt Angela. And as soon as the petition was filed the court should have appointed Loren an attorney and should have appointed a Guardian ad Litem before it did anything,” Reguli said.

To be continued…..