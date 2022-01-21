National (TN Tribune)–Cheryl A. Hickmon, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. national president and chair of its national board of directors, sadly died on Jan. 20 after a recent illness.

“President Hickmon was a devoted member of Delta Sigma Theta since 1982 and served in various capacities at the chapter, region, and national level before being elected national president. She is remembered not only for her role as a leader but for being a colleague, friend, and most of all, sister,” a statement from the sorority said. “The entire sisterhood of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated mourns the loss of President Hickmon. During this difficult time, we ask that you respect her family’s privacy and keep them in your prayers.”

Hickmon, a 1984 graduate of Southern Carolina State University, was elected in November to lead the Deltas, one of nine Black sororities and fraternities that are popularly known as the “Divine Nine.”

Her passing comes just days after the sorority celebrated Founders’ day on Saturday (Jan. 13) in recognition of its establishment on the Howard University campus on Jan. 13, 1913.

According to The Orangeburg (S.C). Times and Democrat, Hickmon joined the Deltas’ Alpha Xi Chapter at South Carolina State in 1982. The Hartford, Conn., native served the sorority in several positions before becoming its 27th president, including national vice president, national secretary, eastern regional director, south Atlantic regional representative, co-chair of the National Documents Review and Revision Task Force, co-chair of the National Leadership Academy, and president of the Hartford Alumnae Chapter and Alpha Xi Chapter.

In her career, Hickmon supervised the In Vitro Fertilization Laboratories for Andrology and Endocrinology at Montefiore’s Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Health, a division of the Montefiore Medical Center and a teaching hospital of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Condolences poured in on social media and from national organizations around the country.

Glenda Glover, President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Released the Following Statement:

“The members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority join our sisters of Delta Sigma Theta in mourning the passing of Cheryl A. Hickmon, National President. Sadly, she transitioned this morning following a recent illness.

We extend our deepest sympathy to the Hickmon family and the members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. We will keep President Hickmon’s family, loved ones, friends and sorority sisters in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The NAACP Released the Following Statement:

“The NAACP is sad to learn of the passing of Cheryl A. Hickmon, national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. Throughout her membership with the organization, she served in many capacities. From vice president to Atlantic regional representative, her dedication and commitment to seeing the legacy organization thrive were unmatched.

Among her accolades, she received the 100 Most Influential African American in the State of Connecticut by the Connecticut Chapters of the NAACP and the Citizen of the Year Award from Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. (Tau Iota Chapter).

The NAACP extends our thoughts and prayers to her family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Our prayers go to President Hickmon’s family and to Delta Sigma Theta.