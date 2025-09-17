Delta State University Student Found Hanging on Campus

CLEVELAND, Miss. — A 21-year-old Delta State University student was found hanging from a tree on campus early Monday morning, prompting the cancellation of classes and centennial celebrations. University police later said the death was a suicide and that no foul play is suspected.

“At approximately 7:05 a.m., university police was notified of what appeared to be the body of a Black male hanging from a tree on central campus near the DSU pickleball courts,” Delta State Police Chief Michael L. Peeler said during a press conference. “At this time, there is no evidence of foul play.”

Peeler identified the student as Demartravion “Trey” Reed. Reed’s body was recovered by the Bolivar County Coroner’s Office. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Police Department are assisting in the ongoing investigation. The coroner has not confirmed the cause of death and did not return calls from the Clarion Ledger.

Delta State President Dan Ennis said Reed’s family has been notified and emphasized that the campus remains safe. “I want to reiterate Chief Peeler’s comment. There is no evidence of a threat to campus, and there is no evidence the campus is unsafe at this point,” Ennis said. Peeler added that there was no lockdown of the campus.

The death occurred as Delta State, which has about 2,700 students, was set to mark its 100th anniversary with events including opening ceremonies and the unveiling of a time capsule. “My leadership will meet later (Monday) and we will make decisions on classes and other events going on the rest of this week,” Ennis said. “I expect at this point we will resume normal operations as soon as possible.”

University officials said counselors and support services are available through the O.W. Reily Counseling Center, with peer support at the H.L. Nowell Student Union and prayer and meditation at Lena Sillers Chapel.

“Our community is deeply saddened by their loss. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends impacted,” Delta State said in a statement.