Memphis, TN — Former Shelby County Commissioner Julian T. Bolton, Esq. — Democratic

candidate for State Representative District 86, earned the endorsement of Congressman Harold Ford, Sr.

“We need someone in Nashville we know and trust…and I trust Julian Bolton. He is a lawyer and served on the County Commission for 24 years. Bolton will continue the legacy of service for the people of District 86. He will keep the people at the forefront of his mind as he serves in Nashville. I hope that you will vote Julian Bolton for State Representative District 86,” said Congressman Harold Ford, Sr.

Mr. Bolton had this to say: “I am proud to have the endorsement of the man who brought me into politics and helped me reach my full potential. We all remember the detail in which

Congressman Harold Ford, Sr. served our community, neighborhood by neighborhood. He

trained me to serve the same way. I look forward to delivering exceptional service to each and every person who calls District 86 home.”

A native Memphian, Julian T. Bolton is an attorney and former member of the Shelby County Commission, serving in such capacity for twenty-four (24) years. Julian T. Bolton, Esq. is and has always been devoted to the people. He continues to make a positive impact in the lives of families, seniors, and young people throughout the state of Tennessee. It’s this intense dedication, passion, and devotion that fuels his fight for change. For more information, please visit www.votejuliantbolton.com