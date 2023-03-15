(Nashville, Tennessee) The Diocese of Nashville’s Catholic Schools Office is

hosting a free workshop on March 23 to answer questions about the new Educational Savings Account (ESA) program and to help individuals apply for an ESA.



The event will include representatives from several of the diocese’s schools, including several Spanish, Vietnamese, and other language speakers, to help interested families understand the ESA process and the opportunities at many area Catholic schools.

The event will run from 5:00-8:00pm at the Diocese’s Catholic Pastoral Center at 2800

McGavock Pike, across Briley Parkway from the Gaylord Opryland Hotel. More information is available at dioceseofnashville.com/catholic-schools/