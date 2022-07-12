NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune)– Dismas House, one of the largest residential reentry programs in Tennessee, announces the promotion of Jessica Guzman to lead the agency’s development team as the new Vice President of Development.

Guzman spent the previous year serving as Dismas House’s Development Manager, heading behind-the-scenes efforts that led to the agency having its best fundraising year to date. Her creativity saw Dismas House seamlessly pivot its annual Forgiveness Luncheon fundraiser into a virtual event last fall only weeks before it was set to go live. The event became its most successful to date, raising over $200,000 despite the change. Guzman also spearheaded the agency’s newest fundraiser, Whiskey, Wine & Whiskers, last month. The first-of-its-kind event for the agency drew 150 guests and raised $20,000, which will support Dismas House’s four programmatic pillars: basic needs, health and well-being, life skills, and legal support.

The Nashville native has extensive non-profit administrative experience spanning 17 years in Tennessee and North Carolina. Prior to joining the team at Dismas House, she served as deputy administrator at the YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee, directly supporting the CEO, and implementing process improvements. She also served as executive administrative assistant at the Episcopal Diocese of Western North Carolina where she improved donor relations and fundraising efforts. Prior to that, she served as executive administrative assistant at the Buncombe County Health Center and PassAlong Networks. Guzman began her career as a senior sales and service assistant at Microsoft in Franklin, Tenn. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

In addition to formal leadership positions, Guzman has served as a Young Leaders Council Intern on the Friends of Warner Parks Board and continues to volunteer for the non-profit. Additionally, she completed the Allstate Foundation’s Nonprofit Executive Leadership Program through Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

“We are excited to have Jessica joining the leadership team and leading our development strategies,” said Dismas House CEO Kay Kretsch. “In her previous role, she demonstrated the ability to implement fundraising solutions and is accomplished at maintaining and growing our donor base.”

For more information about Dismas House, visit dismas.org.