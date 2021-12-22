

NASHVILLE, TN – Nations in Our Neighborhood is relaunching its passport program. For a limited time, guests can purchase a “passport” for $50.00 and receive a chef’s sampler plate at eight restaurants at their own leisure.

Get a chef’s surprise anytime Jan. 20– April 4at Cullacino, Anatolia, Bavarian Bierhaus, Biwarchi, Chateau West, Coco’s, McNamaras Irish Pub and Riddim ‘n Spice (recently on Food Network).

A kick off party will take place at Bavarian Bierhaus Thurs. Jan. 20 6-8 pm where passports will be distributed. If unable to attend, passports can be picked up Sat. Jan 22 – Sat. Feb. 5 at Savory Spice Shop at the Franklin location: 324 Main St, Franklin, TN 37064 A sample will be attached to each passport, courtesy of the Savory Spice Shop.

Limited quantity available.

Purchase online here.

Visit www.nationsinourneighborhood.com for more information.