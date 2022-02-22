NASHVILLE, TN – Nations in Our Neighborhood is relaunching its passport program, where locals get a chance to sample plates at participating restaurants. For a limited time, guests can purchase a “passport” for $50.00 and receive a chef’s sampler plate at eight restaurants at their own leisure.

Get a chef’s surprise anytime March 25 – June 12 at Culaccino, Anatolia, Bavarian Bierhaus, Biwarchi, Chateau West, Coco’s, McNamaras Irish Pub and Osh.

“The passport tour allows participants to experience our community’s diverse dining with a tastings at each location,” stated Nations in Our Neighborhood founder Renuka Christoph. “Whether a date night, girls night out, it’s a great way to get out, have fun and explore the culinary scene.”

A portion of proceeds will go to Sister Cities of Nashville.

“Sharing food is really at the heart of cultural exchange,” said Barry Kolar, Board Chair of Sister Cities of Nashville. “When we sit down to a meal, we are not just getting a taste of a country’s culture, we are getting an insight into its climate, its geography, its lifestyle and its people. Sister Cities of Nashville is proud to be a part of this diverse food tour highlighting the many different cultures and people who call Nashville home.”

A kick off party will take place at Bavarian Bierhaus March 25 from 6pm – 8pm where passports will be distributed. Guests can enjoy their sampler of The King Ludwig Platter consisting of Weiss Wurst Bratwurst, Rouladen (Beef Roll), and Kassler Ripchen (Pork Chop)

