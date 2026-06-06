Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop set to open June 24

NASHVILLE, TN — Travelers across Tennessee and beyond will soon have a new reason to look forward to their next stop on the open road. Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop is officially set to welcome guests on June 24, introducing a travel experience built around the idea that every stop on the highway should feel a little more like home.

Created as a welcoming destination for all who travel the road, from professional drivers to families and everyday road-trippers, Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop is located at exit 22 off of I-65 in Cornersville, TN, approximately one hour south of Nashville and one hour northwest of Huntsville. It is built on the belief that every traveler deserves comfort, good food, and a genuine welcome.

Guests can stop by to relax, shop custom merch, and eat, including standout barbecue offerings from DLY BBQ, a fresh cup of Dolly’s Cup of Ambition Coffee, and a full-service sit-down cafe & restaurant. Whether stopping in for fuel, a hot meal, or a moment to stretch and recharge, visitors will find a space designed with real care and Tennessee hospitality.

Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop will also feature an original mural commissioned as a permanent love letter to Cornersville, Tennessee, making this flagship location one-of-a-kind. A tour bus inspired by the one Dolly has traveled in for years will also be on-site, providing a fun, photo-worthy way for guests to connect with her life on the highway.

A true gathering place for both travelers and the local community, the travel stop is the first of many planned locations, born from the partnership between global superstar Dolly Parton, her manager Danny Nozell, and Gregory H. Sachs, who has owned and operated the trusted Tennessean Travel Stop brand since 2017. Inspired by Dolly’s lifelong connection to the open road, from her childhood in the hills of East Tennessee to decades spent touring the world by bus, the venture reimagines what a roadside stop can be.

The grand opening event will be a large-scale celebration, and all are welcome to attend and experience the travel stop firsthand. Additional details on grand opening festivities will be revealed in the coming weeks. For more information about Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop, please visit www.dollystravelstops.com.

Calling All Local Musicians: Live music is at the heart of what we’re building at Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop, and we want to fill that stage with Tennessee talent. Local musicians and bands interested in being considered for booking at the flagship Cornersville location for Grand Opening Week and beyond are encouraged to submit their information here.