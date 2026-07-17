The Balance Group Announces National Launch Celebration

Madison, Tenn. – Morgan Price, a former Fisk University All-American gymnast, will join her sisters Frankie and Kristin Price—all NCAA Division I athletes—to host a national launch celebration for The Balance Group at AVG Auto Vault Garage. The event will feature the SEC Network premiere, of the official launch of The Balance Group, and the unveiling of The Price Girls Book Series. The Balance Group is a company that the three sisters own that will help young people in athletics, wellness and media training.

“We are excited to showcase our new venue here in Nashville and celebrate this milestone in a way that is both meaningful and fun,” said Morgan Price

Morgan and Frankie recently completed their gymnastics careers at the University of Arkansas. Morgan made history as the first gymnast to record perfect 10s at two different universities: first on the uneven bars for Fisk in 2025, then on vault for Arkansas this past season. Kristin, a freshman at the University of Tennessee, also earned a national championship in cheer this year.

Balance Athletics : A premier gymnastics and athletic development center that serves as the community hub where families begin their journey.

Balance Media : A digital marketing and personal branding agency that amplifies authentic stories and builds community through modern storytelling.

Balance Wellness : A health and wellness practice designed to support long-term physical and mental well-being.

Event Details

Date: Monday, July 20

Doors Open: 5:30 PM

Viewing: 6:00 PM

Location: 684 Myatt Drive, Madison, TN