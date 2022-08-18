NASHVILLE, TN — The 15th Anniversary Celebration of Women in Business, hosted by the Donelson Hermitage Chamber of Commerce, will take place Thursday, August 25, 11:30 am until 1:00 pm, at the Cambria Hotel Nashville Airport, located at 44 Rachel Drive. The Women In Business (WIB) will be “Celebrating Success One Year at a Time;” Presenting Sponsor is Tri-Star Summit.

Founded in 2007 by former Chamber President Jeff Whitehorn and then President-Elect Lucy Foutch, this organization’s philosophy is to connect, mentor, celebrate and support all business colleagues. For 15 years, the WIB have hosted monthly networking meetings with various local speakers and for the past 4 years introduced an annual gala recognizing women of the community. Lunch will be served and memories throughout the years will be shared during the event. There will be music, special guests and door prizes including one very special prize donated by the Grand Ole Opry that includes 4 tickets to the Opry with 4 tickets for a guided backstage tour.

Members and non-members of the Donelson Hermitage Chamber of Commerce may register at www.donelsonhermitagechamber.com and click on the Women In Business or contact the Chamber’s office at 615-883-7896. Tickets are $25. If you have interest in a sponsorship, please contact the office.

The Donelson-Hermitage Chamber of Commerce – Gateway to Music City was founded in February 1977 by area business leaders with a mission to promote and grow memberships and to ensure the communities of Donelson and Hermitage remain a great place to live and work. The Chamber has a membership of more than 400 local businesses, individuals and organizations and is one of the largest and most active organizations in the Greater Nashville, Tennessee area. www.donelsonhermitagechamber.com