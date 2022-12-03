Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–This Saturday, December 3rd at 4pm will be our annual Donelson Christmas Tree lighting. As our new Nashville Public Library Donelson Branch is under construction, we’re moving the tree lighting to FiftyForward Donelson Station, which is very convenient for everyone to enjoy the Donelson Hermitage Chamber of Commerce’s 37th Annual Christmas Parade at 2pm along Donelson Pike from Elm Hill Pike to FiftyForward and be right there for the tree lighting at 4pm.

There will be time for you to help decorate the tree before we light it, enjoy cookies and cocoa from Donelson Cafe and Catering as well as a performance by The Larry Keeton Theatre’s cast of White Christmas.

Bring a toy to donate to the Metro Police Christmas Charities, which will get you a coupon for a free bacon popcorn at Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen. Hip Donelson will be making a special presentation in support of Metro Police Christmas Charities.

The tree is again being donated by JVI Secret Gardens with installation assistance by Full Circle Tree and Shrub. And of course, there will be a special guest from the North Pole. Thanks to the support of The Donelson Gateway Project and District 15 Beautification Commissioner Michele Mazzu and Maggie Sidlinger for organizing the event.