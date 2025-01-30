Double the Joy: Nashville Twins Celebrate 90th Birthday with Family and Friends

Nashville, Tenn. — Evelyn Clarinetta Lee and Wynetta Smith, who were blessed to turn 90 years young on January 2, 2025, celebrated at Lee Chapel A.M.E. Church on January 5, 2025, following the morning worship

service. Approximately 160 of their friends joined in the celebration along with children, grandchildren, and

greatgrandchildren.

Clara has five children (one preceded her in death), nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Wynetta had one child who preceded her in death.

Clara is a retired nurse from Centennial Medical Center and Wynetta a retired homemaker who always prioritized the domestic sphere of her family. The family is grateful to God for their longevity, good health, wise counsel and humor (which they inherited from their mom) that they have imparted to their family over the years. Having them both with us was truly a blessing!

All that & Moore catered for the event with delicious appetizers. Many of their friends had an opportunity to

have their photo taken with the twins.