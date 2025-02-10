Dowdle Construction Group announces Glynn Dowdle’s retirement after three decades of leadership

NASHVILLE, Tenn., – Dowdle Construction Group, an award-winning general contractor across the commercial, institutional, mixed-use and public sectors, announced today that Founder and Principal Glynn Dowdle has retired. Principals Allen Buchanan and Chase Manning will lead Dowdle as its top executives.

During his 30 plus-year career in construction, Glynn Dowdle transformed spaces across Nashville, specializing in restoring and repurposing historic builds. Among his notable projects, which showcase his dedication to preserving the city’s architectural heritage, are L&L Market, the 1865 Condos, Sunnyside Mansion, Mike Wolfe’s building restoration on Jo Johnston Avenue, Metro Fire Hall 16 and Silo Studios.

The Dowdle portfolio showcases projects for the Metropolitan Nashville Parks Department, including the reopening of Fort Negley, Richland Creek Greenway, Children’s Memory Garden in Centennial Park and the docks at Hamilton Creek Sailboat Marina. Dowdle managed the renovations and additions to Shelby Park and construction of regional parks Mill Ridge Park and Ravenwood Park. Additionally, Dowdle managed the construction of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Since Dowdle’s founding, Glynn Dowdle has been developing long-lasting working relationships across the industry and within the Nashville community. Dowdle’s clients have been instrumental in shaping the company’s reputation for excellence and trust.

“I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished at Dowdle Construction Group,” said Dowdle. “It has been an honor to work with such a talented and dedicated team over the years, and I am confident that the company is in excellent hands with Allen and Chase leading the way. They have transitioned into their roles as principals seamlessly over the last four years and are well-prepared to steer Dowdle into the promising future that lies ahead.”

Both Buchanan and Manning have been with the company for nearly 15 years. Buchanan started as a project manager and Manning was hired as a project engineer before being promoted to partners in 2019. In 2021, Dowdle announced Buchanan and Manning as principals – joining Glynn Dowdle to form the senior management team. Buchanan’s extensive experience in hospitality project management and Manning’s operational expertise have been instrumental in the firm’s continued success.

“Glynn’s mentorship and leadership have been invaluable to everyone at Dowdle Construction,” said Buchanan. “We are honored to carry forward his vision and ensure that the company remains a trusted name in Nashville’s construction industry.”

Buchanan, a Middle Tennessee State University graduate, specializes in renovations, site improvements and ground-up construction. His experience in managing construction projects includes One Church, the Twelve Thirty Club, Blanco Cocina + Cantina and numerous projects for the Monen Family Restaurant Group. Manning, a University of Tennessee at Chattanooga graduate, oversees operations and has managed projects including the Votes for Women exhibit at the Nashville Public Library, The River House and A.A. Birch Criminal Justice Center.

“Glynn built a company that values not only exceptional work, but also strong relationships with clients, employees and subcontractors,” said Manning. “We are committed to preserving that legacy as we look toward the future.”

Under its new leadership, Dowdle’s motto “We Build Places You Want to Go” will continue to drive its commitment to excellence. Dowdle Construction Group remains dedicated to its mission of delivering high-quality projects with the same principles of integrity, honesty and transparency that Dowdle instilled in the company over three decades ago.