Memphis honors Civil Rights leaders Rev. Jackson and Rev. Kyles at Celebration of Life last Saturday

Civil rights leaders, faith leaders and community members gathered Saturday in Memphis for a Celebration of Life honoring Rev. Jesse Jackson and Rev. Samuel Billy Kyles, reflecting on their contributions to the Civil Rights Movement and their lasting influence on Memphis activism.

The event was organized by the Memphis chapter of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in collaboration with Memphis City Councilwoman Pearl Eva Walker. Rainbow PUSH Coalition hosted the gathering, which focused on remembrance, legacy and continued civic engagement in the city. Pearl Eva Walker participated in the collaboration and encouraged attendees to reflect on the leaders’ impact on civil rights history.

Rev. Jackson was honored as the founder of Rainbow PUSH and a national civil rights leader whose decades of activism included voter mobilization, economic justice advocacy and grassroots organizing. According to reporting on the event, Jackson died in February 2026, and the Memphis ceremony served as part of broader national remembrance efforts following his passing. Speakers at the Memphis gathering emphasized his long-standing role in connecting national civil rights movements with local struggles for equity and political participation.

Rev. Kyles, a Memphis civil rights leader and former executive director of the local Rainbow PUSH chapter, was also honored during the program. Kyles, who died in 2016, was remembered for his ministry work, his involvement in civil rights organizing and his mentorship of younger activists in Memphis. His legacy was described as deeply tied to faith-based community leadership and local advocacy efforts that extended beyond formal organizational roles.

The Celebration of Life program included prayers, musical tributes and reflections from community members connected to both leaders. Organizers highlighted the importance of intergenerational leadership and encouraged continued civic engagement, particularly around issues of voting rights, economic opportunity and community development in Memphis neighborhoods.

Council woman Walker urged attendees to reflect on what leaders like Jackson and Kyles meant to the Civil Rights Movement and how their work continues to influence present-day activism. Speakers emphasized that the event was not only commemorative, but also intended to reinforce ongoing community involvement and political awareness.

The gathering concluded with remarks, music and tributes honoring both men’s contributions to Memphis and national civil rights history, with organizers noting plans for continued programming to preserve their legacies.

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