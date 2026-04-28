Rotary Club of Nashville names Kim James as executive director

NASHVILLE — The Rotary Club of Nashville has named Kim James, MBA, as its new executive director, the organization announced.

James brings more than 18 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, community engagement and program development. She most recently served as CEO of Young Leaders Council, where she focused on developing emerging leaders and strengthening nonprofit organizations across Nashville.

During her tenure, James built a reputation for fostering relationships and advancing initiatives aimed at long-term community impact. She was recently recognized as one of the Nashville Business Journal’s Most Admired CEOs.

Rotary officials said her background in leadership development and her ties to the local community position her to guide the organization’s continued growth and service efforts.

James will lead the Rotary Club of Nashville as it continues its work supporting community initiatives and civic engagement across the region.