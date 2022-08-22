Knoxville, TN, ( TN Tribune) — Saturday, August 27 from 4:30 to 7:30pm, The Bottom, located at 2340 E Magnolia Ave, will offer a living exhibit taking viewers on a tour of the original Bottom neighborhood.

This exhibit is Dr. Enkeshi El-Amin’s farewell project, a culmination of research on

the Bottom neighborhood conducted over the last two years. The community wishes Dr. El-Amin, Founding Director of The Bottom, the best as she leaves Knoxville to accept a position as Assistant Professor of Sociology at West Virginia University.

This living exhibit was developed in collaboration with former residents of The Bottom. It offers a tour via KAT Trolley of their neighborhood, anchored by signs of the “streets and feets” they remember.

The exhibit will tour the original Bottom with these elders, whose “feets” traversed the

“streets” of the neighborhood decades ago. Participants will listen to their stories, imagine their kinship and affirm their existence. Those interested in attending this event can RSVP here.

Event Schedule:

Tour pick up, drop off and parking location: The Bottom Overflow Lot – 2341 E Magnolia Ave.

Begin Boarding: 4:30pm

Departure: 5pm

Reception: To conclude the tour, will take place at The Bottom’s backyard – 2340 E Magnolia Ave.



About The Bottom:

Named after the first community in Knoxville to be devastated by urban renewal, The Bottom emerged from a local Black collective addressing race and place. The Bottom tackles the legacy of displacement by honoring the beloved community in which it serves. With the belief that Blackness is relational and dynamic, The Bottom stands as a multi-use place to foster change and togetherness. As a community center and Black-affirming bookshop, The Bottom is building community, celebrating culture, and engaging the creativity of Black people in Knoxville.



Stay connected for more:

Website: www.thebottomknox.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thebottomknox

Instagram: www.instagram.com/thebottomknox