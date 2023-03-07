Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Join Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center as they host “A Legacy of Healthcare,” an in-person breakfast (for dinner) honoring the life of Dr. Matthew Walker, Sr., a pioneer in Nashville medicine. Dr. Walker founded Meharry Neighborhood Health Center in 1968, which was later renamed Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center. In 2018, Dr. Walker was inducted into the Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame.

The breakfast will take place Thursday evening at the Cal Turner Family Center and will feature a keynote address by breast specialist Robin Williams, MD. Dr. Antoinne Able will receive the Dr. Matthew Walker Sr. Legacy Award, Former State Senator Brenda Gilmore will receive the Michelle B. Marrs Advocacy Award, and four Meharry students exemplifying community service and commitment to public health will be recognized and awarded scholarships.

All proceeds from this fundraising event will benefit Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center. This event is free to the public with an expectation of donation.

Thursday, March 30, 2023 – 6:00 PM

The Cal Turner Family Center at Meharry Medical College

1011 21st Ave N

Nashville, TN 37208