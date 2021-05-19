Dr. Nelson Wilson, 75, Remembered as Community Servant

Brother Nelson Wilson remains a well-remembered minister for his 30 years of service to the community based at Burns Springs Church of Christ in Columbia, Tenn. Photo by Clint Confehr

By Clint Confehr

COLUMBIA, TN — Dr. Nelson Wilson, a minister at Burns Springs Church of Christ for three decades, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Maury Regional Medical Center. He was 75.

Wilson is remembered for: creating a non-profit group with anger management classes for domestic violence offenders; registering voters; finding resources for people starting businesses; and helping students find ways to pay tuition.

Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Thursday May 20 at the Burns Springs Church of Christ, 407 Smith St. Brother Herb Davis of Newtown Church of Christ, Spring Hill, officiates at the 1 p.m. funeral service in the Burns Springs church Friday, May 21, when visitation starts at noon. Burial is in Polk Memorial Gardens, 6465 Trotwood Ave.

Wilson retired at age 62 from the Tennessee Department of Family and Children’s Services. He was a professor at American Baptist College and its vice president of administrative affairs, recruiting students and developing scholarships when Odell McGlothian Sr. and, subsequently, Bernard Lafayette were president of American Baptist Theological Seminary. Wilson’s assignments at the college included lecture series and other programs. He also taught at Tennessee State and Fisk universities in an adjunct capacity.

In conjunction with Lafayette and C.T. Vivian, Wilson helped organize educational tours, and re-enactments of Bloody Sunday’s Edmund Pettus Bridge crossing for students and others interested in America’s civil rights history.

Wilson’s bachelors of theology is from American Baptist College; his masters of counseling from TSU, and his doctorate in ministry is from the University of America, Miami, Fla.

Wilson is remembered as a thoughtful speaker. During a banquet in Broadway (now Glass) Street Church of Christ, Mt. Pleasant, he was asked to recall his ties to civil rights icons including Martin Luther King, Diane Nash, James Lawson, Bernard and Vivian. Wilson replied and redirected attention to honoring senior citizens.

Born June 20, 1945 in Memphis, Wilson was a son of Nellie and Nelson Wilson Sr. He’s survived by: his wife of 40 years, Donna Wilson; daughters Deborah Wilson and Nicole DeClouet; and a son, Darrell Wilson. The Wilsons’ home is in Columbia. Wilson is also survived by brothers Larry Wilson, Vinson Wilson and Wendell Wilson, all of Memphis; and sisters Betty Metellus and Lynn Wilson, both of Memphis.

V.K. Ryan & Son Funeral Home, 300 7th St., in charge of arrangements.

Derric Porter, a member of the church, reports that on June 23 Wilson would have been celebrating his 30-year anniversary with Burns Springs Church of Christ, a congregation of 75 souls worshipping in their sanctuary built nearly a century ago.