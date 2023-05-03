NASHVILLE, TN — The Sharon Hurt campaign is thrilled and honored to receive word that Elect Black Women PAC has just been endorsed!

Elect Black Women PAC is a national PAC that helps strong, empowered Black women candidates across the country win their races. Since they’ve announced their endorsement, there’s been an outpouring of support for the Hurt campaign.

This comes on the heels of 35 pastors who announced their endorsement of the Hurt campaign last week. The Hurt campaign is building momentum, which is what is needed to win. A broad base of support reflects Hurt’s value of taking care of everyone in every neighborhood, not just a select few.

Hurt knows that if nothing changes in the type of person that is elected for mayor, nothing changes.