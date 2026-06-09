COMMENTARY: When Politics Intersects with Professional Sports

By David Marshall | Jacksonville Free Press
(TriceEdneyWire.com) — It appears that every week, there is a news story or event that leaves us even more tired and weary of the political climate we live in. At a time when we should be paying increased attention to evolving events, we also face the personal need for emotional and mental breaks from the chaos. Taking that mental off-ramp to recharge and receive the temporary relief we need is critical. Sports can often be used as that emotional and mental off-ramp. While the same can be said of music and other forms of entertainment, sports have a unique way of uniting people of various backgrounds. This is particularly true when attending live sporting events where sports arenas and stadiums become safe spaces for passionate sports fans to escape the polarizing cultural wars between conservatives and liberals.
At the beginning of every professional sporting event, it has become an American tradition to stand during the playing of the national anthem. By doing so, it represents a moment of unified respect for our nation that goes beyond race, class, gender, age, political affiliation, and religion. It represents a time before the game when players, coaches, and fans of opposing teams are Americans first, and are joined together as one American team. The national anthem is a few precious minutes where patriotism and unity are established. It establishes an atmosphere of fan camaraderie where MAGA conservatives and die-hard liberals can cheer together for their favorite home team while being free of the political divisions from the outside world. Fans sitting in the stands can be totally unaware of the political persuasions of those around them because political differences are put aside, and support for the home team on the court or field becomes the unifying shared interest of those in attendance. It is a part of the game day experience that can easily be overlooked and taken for granted.
Dart, along with other Trump supporters, cannot forget that the majority of players in the NFL are Black. Abdul Carter’s comments refer to the character of a leader. If Dart is accepting the character of an anti-DEI leader, how can he, with any sense of credibility, be the quarterback and leader of a locker room that is predominantly Black? Hopefully, during the private meeting used to repair the fractured locker room, the team will learn that a player in leadership cannot bring racial insensitivity into another version of the NFL safe zone. This is why diversity, equity, and inclusion are always needed to bring racial awareness when needed.
David W. Marshall is the founder of the faith-based organization TRB: The Reconciled Body and the author of God Bless Our Divided America.
Originally published by Jacksonville Free Press — https://www.jacksonvillefreepress.com.