Commentary: The silence of our friends: When we choose not to vote

There is a sound that cannot be heard with the ears. It does not thunder across the sky. It does not roar through city streets. Yet it has the power to shape governments, alter history, weaken communities, and determine the future of generations.

It is the sound of silence. Not the silence of our enemies. Not the silence of strangers. But the silence of our friends.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. understood this silence better than most. While America often remembers the hatred he confronted, King repeatedly expressed disappointment with those who claimed to support justice but remained silent when their voices were needed most.

Today, that silence has found a new address. It lives at the ballot box. Every election season millions of citizens choose not to vote. Some stay home because they believe their vote does not matter. Others become discouraged by politics. Yet every decision not to vote carries consequences.

The right to vote was never free. Many marched for it, prayed for it, suffered for it, and died for it. Our ancestors dreamed of a day when future generations would possess a voice that could not be denied.

Every ballot speaks. It speaks for children, seniors, workers, business owners, and communities longing for justice and opportunity.

Democracy is not a spectator sport. It requires engagement, responsibility, and participation. The future belongs to those who show up.

History teaches that rights are rarely lost all at once. They disappear gradually—one election, one law, one appointment at a time.

Voting is more than a political act. It is a moral responsibility. For people of faith, prayer should inspire participation, and belief should lead to action.

Every election presents a choice. We can remain silent, or we can speak. We can surrender our influence, or we can exercise it. The ballot box remains one of the most powerful places where ordinary people can shape extraordinary outcomes.

May we never allow our silence to speak louder than our convictions.

Rev. Dr. Howard E. Jones, Jr. is the Senior Pastor, Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church and educator, community leader, and advocate for civic engagement.