Eric Adams to Be Sworn In As NYC Mayor at Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

He’s going to kick off his first term with a bang.

Eric Adams will be sworn in as the city’s 110th mayor in Times Square shortly after midnight Friday — coinciding with the iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop.ADVERTISEMENT

Adams, who earlier this month scrapped plans for an indoor Jan. 1 inauguration ceremony over concerns about the omicron variant of COVID-19, said Wednesday that he set his mind on the Times Square bash because it’s a safer but equally as bombastic alternative for getting sworn in.

“Times Square has long been synonymous with the New Year — a place of excitement, renewal, and hope for the future,” Adams said in a statement.

Revelers celebrate the new year as confetti flies over Times Square in midtown Manhattan, New York. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

“These are the same themes that animated my campaign and will inform my mayoralty, as I prepare to lead the city out of this challenging period. I am deeply humbled to officially take the oath of office at this iconic occasion, and to participate in the transfer of leadership that is a cornerstone of our democracy.”

Adams, who’s set to become the second Black mayor in Big Apple history, will be sworn in by the city clerk and use a family Bible to take the oath of office, according to a press release. Members of Adams’ family will join him for the event, which will be livestreamed on the Times Square Alliance’s website.

“We are honored and thrilled that Mayor-elect Adams has chosen to be sworn in before the world in Times Square after the clock strikes midnight,” said Tom Harris, president of the Alliance, which hosts the ball drop event. “The New Year is a time to look forward to the future and we are looking forward to working with Mayor-elect Adams to continue the recovery of Times Square and the rest of our city.”

In contrast to the jubilant tone from Adams and Harris, reminders of the still-raging coronavirus pandemic will hang over this year’s ball drop party.

To allow for social distancing, Mayor de Blasio announced last week that the city will only allow 15,000 revelers into Times Square for the New Year’s Eve festivity — down from the roughly 58,000 usually in attendance. All attendees must also show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID and wear face masks at all times.

Confetti falls during a New Year’s celebration in Times Square in midtown Manhattan, New York. (Adam Hunger/AP)

The public health precautions come as the omicron variant continues to ravage New York.

More than 18% of all coronavirus tests conducted across the state in the 24-hour period ending Wednesday morning came back positive. In the city alone, 39,591 new cases were reported.

Hospitalization rates are surging as well, with another 594 patients admitted with COVID-19 symptoms in the same reporting window. At least 97 New Yorkers died from the virus in the same span, according to state Health Department data.

Taking office against the backdrop of a coronavirus resurgence, Adams has pledged to as mayor “follow the science” on pandemic response. Adams’ advisers have said he plans to roll out a string of coronavirus policies this week, including specifics on whether he’ll keep de Blasio’s private sector vaccine mandate in place.